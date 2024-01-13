IndiGo Flight Headed From Mumbai To Guwahati Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Guwahati found itself making an unexpected detour due to dense fog, culminating in an emergency landing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, approximately 400 kilometres away from its intended destination. The diversion was required by the flight's inability to land at the Guwahati airport.

Passenger Account of the Ordeal

Suraj Singh Thakur, former Mumbai Youth Congress chief, shared his firsthand experience aboard the affected flight. Thakur, en route to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Imphal, revealed that the Mumbai to Guwahati flight, identified as IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319, was redirected to Dhaka due to the adverse weather conditions.

Thakur in his post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) said, "I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane."

Thakur emphasized the challenging circumstance as the flight crossed the international border into Bangladesh without passengers needing their passports.

Extended Stay Inside the Aircraft

The passengers, including Thakur, remained confined within the aircraft in Dhaka, facing an unexpected delay. Expressing his predicament, Thakur disclosed being stuck inside the plane for a lengthy period, highlighting the frustration of a nine-hour wait. He underscored the impact on his travel plans, expressing uncertainty about reaching Guwahati and subsequently continuing his journey to Imphal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.