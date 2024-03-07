Actress Surbhi Tiwari CONNED While Booking Hotel Room In Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Visit, Loses ₹5000

Actress Surbhi Tiwari, who has starred in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, recently fell prey to cyber fraud while trying to book a hotel in Ayodhya. The actress shared that she wanted to seek blessings at the newly-constructed Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, but was left with a bitter taste due to the scam.

As per a report, Surbhi was planning a trip to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and while making all the necessary arrangements, she could not find a suitable accommodation in the city. A relative then advised her to stay at a well-known dharamshala in Ayodhya, and she found a number when she looked up the guest house on the internet.

She revealed that she got in touch with a man over the WhatsApp after finding a number associated with the dharamshala on the internet, and requested him to send photos of the hotel rooms, post which she proceeded to book herself a room there.

The man then shared his Google Pay number, and Surbhi transferred Rs 2,500 to him.

"He asked for a security deposit, leading to another payment of the same amount. When I asked for the registration number, he suggested making a single payment instead of two, citing technical reasons. I asked him to reverse the payment so that I could transfer Rs 5,000 in one go," she shared.

Surbhi further revealed that she got suspicious after the man made her speak to another person who posed as an accountant and shared a barcode with her. "I became suspicious when he deleted messages on WhatsApp while talking to me. Fortunately, I use GPay on another phone, and hence, he couldn’t fleece more money," she said.

With the help of some local media, when Surbhi tried to get some information about the dharamshala, she found out that neither the contact number nor the website was associated to it.

The incident reportedly happened on February 29, and on March 1, Surbhi lodged a police complaint at Versova police station.

Surbhi eventually left for Ayodhya on March 5 and she asked her followers to not trust contact numbers picked from the internet. She also asked people to not scan barcodes and click on suspicious links, as it could cost them hefty losses.

Surbhi has also been a part of shows like Shagun, Kumkum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and others.