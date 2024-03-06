Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-Storey Building , No Injuries Reported (Video)

A fire erupted at Nawroj Hill society in Pali Hill of Bandra West, where Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides. Swiftly responding to the incident, four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and one breathing apparatus van were dispatched to the 17-story high-rise building.

No reports of injuries so far

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries so far. Locals have mentioned that the fire originated in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the building.

Jacqueline Fernandez's residence is reportedly a luxurious 5 BHK unit within the building. A civic official quoted by PTI stated, "The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM." According to reports, the blaze is confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society.

Jacqueline's lavish residence

Jacqueline Fernandez acquired this lavish residence in the upscale neighbourhood of Pali Hill in Bandra West, Mumbai, in 2023. A video showcasing the exterior of her new home went viral on social media in July last year. The building offers various housing options such as The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa, and Mansion.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is set to make her Hollywood debut, co-starring with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming film. The actress recently shared a photo with the actor on her social media handle, generating widespread attention. She also confirmed that she has completed shooting for the film with the action star in Italy.