 VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill, Elvish Yadav, Jacqueline Fernandez & Sonu Sood Meet Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri In Mumbai
Sonu Sood was seen welcoming Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri.

Updated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
On January 12, 2024, celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took blessings from Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri as they met him in Mumbai at Desi Music Factory producer Raghav Sharma's residence.

In the video, Sonu Sood was seen welcoming Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri by putting a garland around his neck. Shehnaaz is seen wearing a green traditional suit, Jacqueline, on the other hand, wore a pink co-ord set. Elvish looked handsome in a black leather jacket.

Dhirendra Shastri is a Hindu priest of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a religious pilgrimage site in Madhya Pradesh, India. He is known to recite stories at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

Raghav Sharma also took to his Instagram handle and shared moments from his interaction with his fans. He wrote, "Thank you baba @iambageshwardhamsarkar ji for for coming & giving your blessing ♥️🙏 #jaishreeram #bageshwardhamsarkar."

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundra, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in the lead.

Jacqueline and Sonu, on the other hand, will be seen together in Fateh,  which revolves around cybercrime and is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

