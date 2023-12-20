Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks Protection Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar's 'Intimidation': 'He Writes Troubling Letters'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was reportedly in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has now moved court against him and has accused him of "intimidating" her. She has also sought protection from the court against the accused.

As per reports, Jacqueline has filed an application at the Patiala House Court in Delhi seeking protection from Sukesh, who she says has been trying to intimidate her by sending "troubling letters".

Sukesh has been writing several love letters for Jacqueline from the jail where he has been lodged. A couple of days ago, he shot a letter addressed to the actress in which he expressed his desire to propose to her "for life". In the letter, he also stated how he missed spending the holiday season with the actress and that he wished he could have her favourite wine with her "just like old times".

Earlier too, Sukesh has sent numerous letters to Jacqueline, calling her his "angel", "butterfly" and "honey bee", along with other nicknames and terms of endearment.

However, not once has Jacqueline responded to his letters, and in fact, her counsel had recently moved court seeking relief for the actress in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline has been accused of enjoying gifts and luxuries bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam, and has claimed that she too was "maliciously targetted" by Sukesh.

She has also maintained that she did not receive any gift from Sukesh which was bought using the embezzled money, and told the court that the conman has ruined her career and life.