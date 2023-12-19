Jacqueline Fernandez Is Victim Of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 'Malicious Targetted Attack': Actress' Lawyer Seeks Relief From ED

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer moved the Delhi High Court on Monday with a plea to dismiss all charges levelled against her with respect to her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The actress' lawyer claimed that she was falsely targetted and trapped by Sukesh and that she had nothing to do with his "ill-gotten wealth".

"The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targetted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth," the petition filed in the Delhi HC read.

Thus, Jacqueline cannot be charged and prosecuted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, her lawyer stated.

Jacqueline was reportedly in a relationship with Sukesh before he was nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. She has been charged by the authorities for being aware of Sukesh's wrongdoings, and enjoying gifts that were bought by the conman using the extorted money.

Post Sukesh's arrest, several intimate photos of him and Jacqueline surfaced online, but even then, the actress denied her involvement in the extortion case and maintained that she was lied to and trapped by Sukesh.

Meanwhile, Sukesh, who is currently lodged in a jail in Delhi, is regularly seen shooting letters for Jacqueline, and in the recent one, he expressed his desire to go down on his knee and propose to her for marriage.

"Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time," he wrote in the letter.