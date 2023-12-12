Sukesh Chandrasekhar Misses Having Wine With Jacqueline Fernandez, Promises To Propose Her 'For Life' In New Letter

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar with Jacqueline Fernandez |

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi jail after being named as an accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, shot yet another letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship until the time he was arrested.

In the letter, Sukesh expressed his love for Jacqueline, as usual, and also mentioned how he missed drinking wine with her on Thanksgiving. Not just that, but he also promised that he will go down on his knees and propose to the actress "for life" as soon as he gets out of prison.

Congratulating Jacqueline for receiving an award recently, Sukesh wrote, "You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the “White Gown” at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again. You looked out of the world my Bomma."

His letter further added, "Baby your two other latest pictures, one shot at the desert in your “Red Arabic outfit”, and the Bow Pink Saree you were Super Gorgeous. But the one stole my heart flat, is the photoshoot of yours in the Glittery Lehenga, Baby You are the Only Living Angel on this planet, the Lehenga and you together were “Soo Beautiful Soo Stunning, Just Looking Like a wow” and giving me “Sleepless Nights” as all my thoughts is only about you my Honey Bee".

'Can’t wait to go down on my knees once again': Sukesh

In the letter, Sukesh also looked back at the time when he celebrated the festive season with Jacqueline. "I have missed having your favourite Turkey grilled and the “Chateau Chavel Blanc, 1947 Wine” with you, but guess what, sooner than you think we are gonnna celebrate and have it together now, my CupCake," he wrote.

He then went on to say, "Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time," hinting that he had proposed to her earlier as well.

He ended the note with calling Jacqueline a "sherni", and said that he is always "high" on his love for her.