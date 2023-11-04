Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Wants To Donate 11 Kg Diamond-Studded Gold Crown For Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in Jail-11 of Mandoli in New Delhi, wishes to donate a 11-kg diamond studded crown to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Sukesh has reportedly penned a heartfelt letter to the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, expressing his desire to donate the magnificent crown for the idol in Ayodhya. The two-page letter which he sent from jail, reveals his intention to make this donation, showcasing his deep devotion to Lord Ram.

Exquisite Details Of The Crown

According to reports citing the contents of the letter, the crown is a remarkable piece of artistry, crafted from solid 916.24-carat gold, weighing a substantial 11 kilograms. Adorned with 101 diamonds of VVS1 clarity, each weighing 5 carats and featuring a centre emerald stone of 50 carats, the crown is a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship.

Chandrashekhar emphasized that the crown has been specially designed under the expert guidance of renowned jewellers from South India, ensuring its exceptional quality.

Chandrashekhar’s Profound Expression of Devotion

Chandrashekhar’s letter conveys his family's unwavering devotion to Lord Ram, which inspired them to create this magnificent gift. He described the opportunity to donate the crown as a dream come true and a profound experience, considering it a blessing resulting from Lord Ram's benevolence. Chandrashekhar attributed all the blessings in his life to Lord Ram, making this contribution a significant milestone for him and his family.

To facilitate the donation process, Chandrashekhar has authorised his staff member and legal advisor, Anant Malik, to oversee the proceedings. Malik will ensure that all legal formalities, including providing necessary bills, receipts, and certificates related to the crown, are completed in a timely manner. The gold crown, currently under construction, is expected to be finalised by the first week of December.

Expressing his deep desire, Chandrashekhar's letter states that he and his family would be immensely grateful if the crown could be placed on the statue of Ram Lalla during the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, 2024.

