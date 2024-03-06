'I'm Under Extreme Stress': Actress Nivetha Pethuraj SLAMS Reports Of MK Stalin's Son Buying ₹50 Crore House In Dubai For Her

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, who is known for her work in films like 'Tik Tik Tik', 'Sangathamizhan' and 'Oru Naal Koothu', on Tuesday, refuted false news about money being lavishly spent on her.

Recently, on social media, reports claimed that Nivetha Pethuraj is the reason for the Formula 4 night street car race being conducted in Chennai. Even one of the YouTubers and bloggers known as Savukku Shankar gave an interview saying Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin brought a house in Dubai for Nivetha.

Nivetha Pethuraj, who is a certified car racer, was linked with Chennai Formula 4 Night Street race on social media with factually unverified news.

Taking to X on Tuesday (March 5), Nivetha gave detailed clarification. The post read, "Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this would have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl's life. My family and I have been under extreme stress since few days. Please think before spreading such false news."

Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this will have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life.



My family and I have… — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) March 5, 2024

She also talked about her background and said that she has worked in the industry with integrity.

"I come from a very dignified family. I have been financially independent and stable since the age 16. My family still resides in Dubai. We've been in Dubai for over 20 years. Even in the movie industry, I have never ever asked any producer, director or hero to cast me or give me movie opportunities. I have done over 20 films and it was all that found me. I was and never will be greedy for work or money," Nivetha added.

Confirming that recent news reports on her are false, Nivetha continued, "I can confirm that none of the information spoken about me so far is true. We live in a rented house in Dubai since 2002. Also, racing has been my passion since 2013. In fact I had no idea about the races being conducted in chennai. I'm not as important as you are making it look. I lead a very simple life. After facing a lot of struggles in life I'm finally in a good place mentally and emotionally. I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want."

She also revealed that she won't be filing any legal complaint on this issue as the actor believes that there's still some space left for humanity in journalism.

Nivetha stated, "I am not taking this up legally because I still believe there's some humanity left in journalism, that they won't continue to defame me like this. I request journalists to verify the information you receive before spoiling a family's reputation and not put our family through any more traumas. Im very grateful to everyone who voiced out for me. May truth behold."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's new crime thriller 'Kaala'.