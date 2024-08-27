 Surbhi Chandna Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes During Wedding: 'I Wanted To Associate With...'
Surbhi Chandna Reveals Designers Refused To Give Her Clothes During Wedding: 'I Wanted To Associate With...'

She feels being a TV actress they are still fighting this battle and had no clue on how to overcome it

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Surbhi Chandna |

Actress Surbhi Chandna is riding high on the success of her music video Zikr Tera with Kunal Jai Singh. The actress recently talked about how being a TV actress designers refused to give her the clothes during her wedding.

During an interview, she was questioned like Hina Khan was highly criticised during Cannes as being a television actress she first made it. She also faced the issue of not getting designer clothes. To which, Surbhi stated to Galata India, "At my weddings also there are cases I did not think I want to spend any money on the outfit because I knew that I won't be using it again. So if I wanted to associate with some bigger designers possible hi nahi tha, what she said is totally correct."

She feels being a TV actress they are still fighting it, and have no clue how this battle is going to be overcome.

Surbhi Chandna Accused For Asking 'Free Clothes' From Designer For Her Wedding

After dating for 13 years, Surbhi Chandna got married to entrepreneur Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024. Before her wedding, she was accused of asking free clothes from designer for her wedding.

A Reddit user shared a video of designer Ayush Kejriwal firing Surbhi Chandna's PR for asking free dresses for her lavish wedding. The designer felt angry by the request, so he shared a screenshot of his conversation with the PR, in which he simply denied any free things.

Surbhi Chandna got exposed as she wanted free clothes for her wedding
byu/drop_if_ML_is_shity inIndianTellyTalk
Hina's Comment During Cannes

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. During an interview with BT, she revealed that she felt bad when no Indian designers were ready to design for her. She said, "My manager approached a lot of designers when we started planning the Cannes trip. And when the time came, no one agreed to give me their outfits except a few designers."

