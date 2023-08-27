Sunny Deol REACTS To Gadar 2 Being Called 'Anti-Pakistan': 'Don't Take It So Seriously'

The recently-released Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, has created a rampage at the box office and it has emerged to be the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year. The film runs high on patriotism and the timing of its release could not have been better, as it hit the theatres on the weekend before India's Independence Day.

Just like the original Gadar in 2001, in Gadar 2 as well, Sunny Deol is seen entering Pakistan and wrecking havoc in the country, this time to save his son.

And now, the actor has finally reacted to the opinion of a section of the internet which felt that the film was high on Pakistan-bashing and its anti-Pakistan narrative is what worked in its favour.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 being labelled anti-Pakistan

Recently, during an interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny addressed the different viewpoints and said that the film should not be taken seriously.

Calling the anti-Pakistan label as a "political thing", Sunny said that the people in both the countries do not share similar opinion and that the entire narrative is only politically-driven.

"Even you'll see that throughout the film, I never run anybody down, because I don't believe in running people down or anything and Tara Singh is not that kind of a person," he stated.

He went on to say that the people of both India and Pakistan want peace and that it was high time that politicians start looking at the world from beyond the view point of votes.

"Don't take this film so seriously. Cinema comes in for entertainment. It's not coming from any other point of view. And then obviously, there's an exaggeration in cinema because that's how you want the characters to be. If they're not exaggerated, you don't enjoy it," he explained.

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has shattered all records at the box office, and it has already zoomed past the Rs 400 crore mark.

It is not the second most successful film of 2023, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned a total of more than Rs 550 crore in India.

Gadar 2 also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The film has been directed by Anil Sharma, who had helmed the 2001 Gadar as well.

Read Also Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes First Film To Be Screened At New Parliament For Lok Sabha Members

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)