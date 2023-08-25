Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Becomes First Film To Be Screened At New Parliament For Lok Sabha Members | Photo Via Instagram

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is currently running high at the box office as the film is moving towards the ₹500 crore mark. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary and Rakesh Bedi among others.

Now, Gadar 2 has broken a new record as it becomes the first film to be screened at the new Parliament for the Lok Sabha members. The news was confirmed by the movie's director Anil Sharma on his social media.

He took to X to write, “ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Recently, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video to thank his fans after Gadar 2 crossed 400 crore at the box office. He says, "Hello everyone. First and foremost, ap sab ka bhot bhot dhanyawaad. Apko picture pasand aayi. Maine socha bhi nahi tha. Hum log 400 cross kar chuke hai, aage jaenge. But ye sab apke vajah se hua hai, apko film pasand ayi, Tara Singh pasand aya, Sakeena pasand ayi, poora parivar pasand aya. So, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Gadar 2 faced a clash against OMG 2, which featured Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)