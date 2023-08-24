Gadar Star Sunny Deol's Rumoured Affairs: From Dimple Kapadia To Amrita Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Gadar 2, a sequel to his 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
The film entered the Rs 400 crore club within two weeks of its release in theatres. The actor has been making headlines ever since
Sunny Deol was among the most successful actors in 1990s. Back then, besides his professional life, he used to make headlines for his personal life. Take a look at his alleged affairs:
Sunny and Dimple Kapadia appeared in several films together and it was reported that they were madly in love with each other. A few years back, their video from London also surfaced in which they were sitting very close to each other
Sunny and Amrita Singh worked in the superhit film Betab. They reportedly fell in love during the shoot and wanted to get married. However, the actress' mother was against their relationship
During Damini, reports of Sunny and Meenakshi Seshadri's affair surfaced. They did a lot of successful films together
According to media reports, Sunny and Raveena Tandon came close during the shoot of Ziddi and Shatriya. However, their affair didn’t last long
Sunny tied the knot with Pooja in 1984, just a year after the release of his first Bollywood film
Thanks For Reading!