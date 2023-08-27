Gadar 2 Songs Controversy: Anil Sharma Reacts To Composer Uttam Singh's SHOCKING Allegations

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to music composer Uttam Singh's allegations of using his work without permission in the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer. A couple of days back, Uttam Singh slammed the director for including his hit tracks Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in the sequel without his consent.

In one of his recent interviews, Anil Sharma said that he is 'shocked' at the allegations.

"I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked to know that he has given such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai. I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him," the director told Times Of India.

The music of Gadar 2 has been composed by Mithoon. In the same interview, he said that the rights are with the label and technically, the original music composer’s permission to recreate the songs is not needed.

"But I had told the makers to talk to the original creator and I ensured that he was given due credit. Anil Sharmaji told me that he had spoken to the original creator and shown him my work. I was told that Uttamji had liked what had been done. So, I am wondering why this kind of conversation is happening now," he added.

Uttam Singh's allegations

Uttam had told Amar Ujala that Anil Sharma did not approach him for the music of Gadar 2, and he does not have a habit of calling and asking for work. "They used two of my songs in the film, and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film," he had reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark at the box office. It has broken a new record by becoming the first film to be screened at the new Parliament for Lok Sabha members.

Also starring Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur among others, the film hit the big screens on August 11.