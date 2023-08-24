Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Says She’s Not Comfortable Kissing, Doing Extensive Sexually Intimate Scenes

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her blockbuster comeback Gadar 2, in which she took on the role of Sakeena from the cult 2001 Gadar once again. Her chemistry with Sunny Deol as Tara Singh struck a chord with the audience just like it did two decades ago in the cross-border romance.

Gadar 2 has emerged to be the biggest film of Ameesha's career as it has shattered all box office records and has earned more than Rs 400 crore in less than two weeks.

In the film, Ameesha and Sunny were seen sharing several romantic moments, however, the actress stated that she is not comfortable with intimate scenes on screen.

Ameesha Patel on kissing, doing intimate scenes

In a recent interaction, Ameesha stated that just like Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, she too has a 'no kissing policy' on screen.

She said that it is best to set boundaries according to what one is comfortable with, and while she has no problem in "looking hot" on screen, she is not comfortable doing "extensive sexually intimate scenes".

"I'm not comfortable with abusing on screen, using mother-sister abuses. I'm not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that," she added.

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, at present, Gadar 2 is pitched at Rs 411 crore nett in India, and given the pace at which it's growing, the film is not far from entering the coveted Rs 500 crore club soon.

Gadar 2 has emerged to be the second biggest Hindi film of the year, the first one being Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which grossed close to Rs 550 crore.

The film has created a rampage at the box office, with theatres being rendered houseful and people arriving in trucks at cinema halls.

Besides Sunny Deol and Ameesha, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in key roles.

