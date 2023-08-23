Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma, His Son Utkarsh Offer Prayers At Dwarkadish Temple As Film Earns ₹400 Crore (PHOTOS)

Filmmaker Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel, entered Rs 400 crore club on Tuesday (August 22). Amid the film's success, Anil and Utkarsh visited Dwarkadish Temple in Mathura to seek blessings.

Several photos of the father-son duo have surfaced online. In the visuals, they are seen offering prayers and performing a puja. While the director was seen wearing a grey kurta and white pyjama, Utkarsh was spotted wearing a brown and black shirt.

Take a look at their photos here:

The film collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its total box office collection to Rs 400.70 crore nett.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol got teary-eyed as he reacted to the film's success. He shared a video on his official social media account and thanked the audience. He is heard saying, "Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you."

Take a loo k at his clip here:

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have reprised their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the sequel.

Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The film also features Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Gaurav Chopra. It hit the big screens on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2.