Gadar 2 Team & UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watch The Film Together In Lucknow; Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Missing

Bollywood moviegoers across the nation are still under the spell of the much-awaited sequel, 'Gadar 2', which stormed into theatres on August 11, 2023.

The action-packed period drama, directed and produced by Anil Sharma, has seized the attention of audiences, raking in over ₹525 crore worldwide.

This cinematic feat has propelled 'Gadar 2' to the enviable status of being the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

TEAM GADAR 2 MEETS UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH

Recently, the film's team had an illustrious visitor – none other than Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Amidst the ongoing success of 'Gadar 2', the film's cast and crew converged at the official residence of CM Adityanath in Lucknow.

They shared moments of camaraderie, capturing the union with a memorable snapshot alongside the CM.

However, conspicuous by their absence were the dynamic on-screen duo, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The leading actors, who have been ardently promoting the film, chose to give this particular rendezvous a pass.

GADAR 2 CONTINUES TO SHINE AT THE BOX OFFICE

Yet, this minor deviation didn't deter the triumphant aura surrounding 'Gadar 2,' as the film continues to command packed theaters nationwide.

The sequel's storyline introduces a poignant twist as Tara Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol, ventures across the border to confront Pakistan once again, this time in a bid to rescue his son Charanjeet Jeete Singh, imprisoned during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

This captivating narrative, coupled with the infectious beats of the chart-topping song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, has truly entrenched 'Gadar 2' in the hearts of moviegoers, leaving them dancing and rejoicing in cinema halls.