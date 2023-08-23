 Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This Would Happen'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This Would Happen'

Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This Would Happen'

Sunny Deol said he hopes Gadar 2 continues to earn more at the box office

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

As "Gadar 2" crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office, actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday (August 23) thanked the audience for making his latest release a success.

In a press note, production banner Zee Studios said "Gadar" 2 collected Rs 12.10 crore on Tuesday that took its box office numbers to Rs 400.70 crore net. The makers claimed "no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crores net on second weekdays".

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena, respectively, in the follow-up.

Read Also
Video: Dimple Kapadia Watches Rumoured Ex-BF Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 At Gaiety Galaxy Theatre In...
article-image

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Deol said he hopes the film continues to earn more at the box office.

"Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further.

"It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you," the 65-year-old said.

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army.

Also featuring Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra, the movie released in theatres on August 11. The first film was set during the Partition

Read Also
WATCH: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Performs Bhangra On London Streets, Attends Special Screening
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This...

Video: Sunny Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As Gadar 2 Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark, Says 'Never Thought This...

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Attend Ghoomer Special Screening For Mumbai Deaf Women’s Cricket...

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher Attend Ghoomer Special Screening For Mumbai Deaf Women’s Cricket...

Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh's Sukhee To Release Theatrically On September 22

Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh's Sukhee To Release Theatrically On September 22

Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar Gets Mother Married For 2nd Time: 'Never Realised You Have A Life...

Marathi Actor Siddharth Chandekar Gets Mother Married For 2nd Time: 'Never Realised You Have A Life...

Rakhi Sawant's Close Friend Files Police Complaint Against Actress: 'She Threatened Me When Adil...'

Rakhi Sawant's Close Friend Files Police Complaint Against Actress: 'She Threatened Me When Adil...'