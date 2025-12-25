Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert: Shriya Saran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur & Others Have A Blast - Watch Viral Videos

Sunidhi Chauhan Mumbai Concert | Instagram

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan had a concert in Mumbai, and it was attended by our Bollywood actresses like Shriya Saran, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Nitanshi Goel. Even Bigg Boss 19 contestants like Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur attended the concert, and their videos have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see Shriya and Nushrratt dancing their heart out, and later, they pause to listen to what Sunidhi is saying on stage. In another video, we can see Wamiqa vibing on the Te Amo song. Check out the videos below...

Abhishek Bajaj-Ashnoor Kaur Dance Together At Sunidhi Chauhan's Mumbai Concert

Bigg Boss 19 contestants like Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar also attended Sunidhi's concert, and their videos have also grabbed the attention of the netizens. But it is Abhishek and Ashnoor's dancing video that has gone viral on social media.

The two, who were linked romantically in Bigg Boss 19 house, are seen dancing to the song Sajna Ve Sajna. Check out the video below...

Read Also Sunidhi Chauhan To Perform During Women's World Cup 2025 Final At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

AbhiNoor Fans Go Gaga Over Abhishek & Ashnoor's Video

Fans of Abhishek and Ashnoor are very happy to see them together. A fan commented on the video, "The way Abhishek twirl Ashnoor in that dance (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Sorry but this is giving couple energy (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Damn, They look so good together (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sunidhi - I Am Home India Tour

Sunidhi is going to have multiple concerts across the country. The singer has already performed in Mumbai, and her upcoming concerts will be taking place in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata.

The tour, which started with a concert in Mumbai on December 24, 2025, will end with concert in Kolkata on March 14, 2025. We are sure fans of Sunidhi are super excited to watch her perform live.