Sunidhi Chauhan Sets Pune Ablaze With Power-Packed Concert At Kothrud | VIDEOS

Pune: Powerhouse Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan set Pune ablaze on Saturday night as her high-energy concert drew massive crowds and went viral across social media. The event featured appearances by several well-known artists, while Sunidhi herself delivered a special surprise for her Pune fans. Held at Suryakant Kakade Farms in Kothrud, the show attracted hundreds of music lovers.

Pune has increasingly become a hub for music enthusiasts, hosting major concerts by top Bollywood singers such as Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and others. Just last month, world-renowned composer A.R. Rahman also performed in the city.

Sunidhi’s performance went viral not only through word of mouth but also through reels posted online. Many captured her iconic songs, including Parda Parda from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Desi Girl from Desi Boyz. As always at a Sunidhi concert, fans sang along word-for-word.

About the Concert

Sunidhi Chauhan performed live in Pune on Saturday as part of the Suhana Swasthyam festival organised with Sakal Media Group. The concert, titled I Am Home, was held at Suryakant Kakade Farms, Kothrud, beginning at 7 PM and continuing until around 11 PM. Fans enjoyed her powerful stage presence and hit-filled setlist at an event designed to celebrate music and wellness.

Tickets ranged from Silver to VIP categories, priced between ₹1,400 and ₹9,999, making it one of Pune’s biggest year-end entertainment draws.

Vaishali Samant’s Cameo Surprises Everyone

Famous Marathi singer Vaishali Samant made a surprise cameo at the concert, much to the delight of the audience. Concertgoers were stunned to see the otherwise low-profile Marathi icon appear unexpectedly. She and Sunidhi performed several of their popular songs together. However, reels featuring their joint performance of Aika Dajiba -- originally sung by Vaishali Samant and composed by Avdhoot Gupte -- went especially viral.

‘Kande Pohe’ Sung Live for the First Time

Sunidhi had amazed Marathi audiences back in 2008 with her Marathi song Kande Pohe from the film Sanai Choughade, starring Sai Tamhankar and Subodh Bhave. Yet she had never performed it live -- until Saturday. For Punekars, hearing Kande Pohe live for the first time became a nostalgic highlight of the night.

With clear pronunciation, impressive Marathi, her signature powerhouse vocals, and an unmatched aura, Sunidhi Chauhan won all the hearts in Pune.