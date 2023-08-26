‘Gadar 2 X Barbie X Dream Girl 2’: Ananya Panday Shares THROWBACK Pic Of Sunny Deol With Dad Chunky Panday

Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday recently stirred up a surprising crossover buzz between two iconic films.

Ananya took to her Instagram to share a captivating throwback photo featuring her father, Chunky Panday, alongside Sunny Deol. The photo unveiled a fascinating connection between 'Gadar 2' and 'Dream Girl 2.'

GADAR 2 X BARBIE X DREAM GIRL 2 CROSSOVER

With the photo, Ananya playfully presented Gadar 2 X Barbie X Dream Girl 2 crossover, leaving fans amused.

The picture, hailing from the 1993 film 'Lootere,' showcased Sunny Deol and Chunky Panday in a jovial Sikh avatar.

The snapshot captured a moment from the song "Oye Pappe Bachalo," in which Chunky Panday donned a woman's attire. Ananya couldn't resist humorously referring to her father as the 'Barbie' of the 90s. She playfully captioned the post, "Gadar 2 meets Barbie meets Dream Girl 2 – can’t get over this."

ABOUT ANANYA'S DREAM GIRL 2

'Dream Girl 2,' featuring the talented Ayushmann Khurrana, embarked on a commendable journey at the box office. The film's release marked a triumphant return of Sunny Deol with 'Gadar 2,' following a quiet phase in the industry. The numbers speak volumes as 'Dream Girl 2' grossed an impressive Rs 10.69 crores on its opening day, securing Ayushmann's biggest career opener.

Ayushmann Khurrana's enchanting portrayal of Pooja in the original 'Dream Girl' had already won hearts, amassing Rs 10.5 crore on its debut day in 2019.

However, lightning struck twice for Ayushmann as 'Dream Girl 2' surpassed his own record, accumulating a remarkable Rs 10.69 crore in India and a whopping 12.60 crore globally on day one.