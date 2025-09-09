Reem Shaikh Turns 23: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni Celebrate In Style

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 09, 2025
Television actress Reem Shaikh turned 23 on September 8 and celebrated the occasion with her close family and friends.
Her midnight celebrations featured a beautiful floral birthday cake adorned with white roses.
Jannat Zubair attended her close friend Reem Shaikh’s birthday in Mumbai, looking stunning in a white off-shoulder top paired with a mini skirt.
Sharing the photos, Reem wrote, "They say when God wants to bless you he sends the best of friends in your life. To the best birthday ever!"
Jannat and Reem couldn’t stop hugging each other as they posed for the photo.
Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain—her friends from Laughter Chefs—also made a striking appearance at Reem’s bash.
Siddharth Nigam also posed with Reem and Jannat
Reem Shaikh stole the spotlight in a stunning butter yellow maxi dress.