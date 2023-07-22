Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’

Popular television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who gained fame for her role in Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie, showed her wit and a strong sense of self-worth as she shut down a troll with a befitting reply. The actress is all set to portray an IAS officer in Sony TV's upcoming show, Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon and some people couldn't help but question her suitability for the role.

On July 22, Sumbul took to her official Twitter handle to address the comments made by a user who appeared to mock her educational qualification in connection with her new role.

The troll took a dig at her and questioned her casting as an IAS officer on the show. Although the troll deleted their comment twice, Sumbul did not hesitate to respond and give a strong response to the criticism.

SUMBUL'S RESPONSE TO THE TROLL

In her epic reply, Sumbul confidently stated that she has been effectively balancing her studies and acting career all along. She drew a brilliant analogy by pointing out that just like actors are not actual murderers when they portray such roles on screen, playing an IAS officer doesn't mean she has to be one in real life.

SUMBUL'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's journey in the television industry has been commendable. She gained immense popularity for her role as Imlie in Star Plus' show of the same name.

Now, she is set to make a powerful comeback with Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, where she will be portraying the role of an IAS officer.

