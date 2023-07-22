 Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’

On July 22, Sumbul took to her official Twitter handle to address the comments made by a user who appeared to mock her educational qualification in connection with her new role.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who gained fame for her role in Bigg Boss 16 and Imlie, showed her wit and a strong sense of self-worth as she shut down a troll with a befitting reply. The actress is all set to portray an IAS officer in Sony TV's upcoming show, Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon and some people couldn't help but question her suitability for the role.

On July 22, Sumbul took to her official Twitter handle to address the comments made by a user who appeared to mock her educational qualification in connection with her new role.

The troll took a dig at her and questioned her casting as an IAS officer on the show. Although the troll deleted their comment twice, Sumbul did not hesitate to respond and give a strong response to the criticism.

Read Also
VIRAL! Sumbul Touqeer Khan Dressed As Bride In Latest Photo Leaves Fans Guessing
article-image

SUMBUL'S RESPONSE TO THE TROLL

In her epic reply, Sumbul confidently stated that she has been effectively balancing her studies and acting career all along. She drew a brilliant analogy by pointing out that just like actors are not actual murderers when they portray such roles on screen, playing an IAS officer doesn't mean she has to be one in real life.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Kickstarts Dad's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Mehendi Ceremony; See...
article-image

SUMBUL'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's journey in the television industry has been commendable. She gained immense popularity for her role as Imlie in Star Plus' show of the same name.

Now, she is set to make a powerful comeback with Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, where she will be portraying the role of an IAS officer.

Read Also
Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Marries Again - Photos Inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Hits Back At Troll Who Commented On Her ‘Educational Qualification’

Netizen Slams 'Oppenheimer Buzz', Says Test Bomb In New Mexico Killed Her Mom: 'Tell That F***ing...

Netizen Slams 'Oppenheimer Buzz', Says Test Bomb In New Mexico Killed Her Mom: 'Tell That F***ing...

Mukesh's 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations In Mumbai

Mukesh's 100th Birth Anniversary Celebrations In Mumbai

Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi Named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi Named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content