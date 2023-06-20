Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Marries Again - Photos Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father got married once again on Monday, June 19

Sumbul was seen all smiles with her sister Saniya at their father's second wedding

Touqeer Khan got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony

Sumbul and her sister hosted several pre-wedding festivities

The 'Imlie' actress had earlier shared pictures from her father's mehendi ceremony

She even flaunted her beautiful henna-adorned palm on Instagram

"Say MashaAllah," Sumbul captioned her post

While Sumbul draped a mint green saree, her sister looked beautiful in a yellow saree

The entire Khan family came together for Touqeer's wedding

Sumbul was also seen posing with her cousins and friends at her father's wedding

