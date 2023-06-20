Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Marries Again - Photos Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Actress and 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father got married once again on Monday, June 19
Sumbul was seen all smiles with her sister Saniya at their father's second wedding
Touqeer Khan got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony
Sumbul and her sister hosted several pre-wedding festivities
The 'Imlie' actress had earlier shared pictures from her father's mehendi ceremony
She even flaunted her beautiful henna-adorned palm on Instagram
"Say MashaAllah," Sumbul captioned her post
While Sumbul draped a mint green saree, her sister looked beautiful in a yellow saree
The entire Khan family came together for Touqeer's wedding
Sumbul was also seen posing with her cousins and friends at her father's wedding
Thanks For Reading!