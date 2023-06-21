VIRAL! Sumbul Touqeer Khan Dressed As Bride In Latest Photo Leaves Fans Guessing

Rumours are swirling around the actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, as fans eagerly await news of her next big project. While no official announcement has been made, her photo has been going viral on social media, leaving her fans guessing.

In the picture, Sumbul can be seen alongside actor Prateik Chaudhary, both dressed as a bride and groom.

FANS SPECULATE NEW PROJECT

The photo, which was shared by Prateik on his Instagram stories, caught the attention of fans and set their imaginations running wild. Sumbul, in her typical light-hearted manner, re-shared the photo and captioned it with a perplexed "WTH" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Earlier that morning, she posted a story on her Instagram with a "fingers crossed" emoji, further fueling speculation.

Fans have been speculating about the nature of this mysterious shoot and whether it holds a significant role for Sumbul. Some believe it could be related to Pocket FM, but as of now, no concrete details have emerged regarding the project.

SUMBUL TOUQEER'S WORK FRONT

At the tender age of 19, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has already made an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. Starting her acting career as a child artist, she gained widespread recognition after portraying the lead role in Gul Khan's acclaimed show, Imlie, alongside Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan.

Following her departure from the popular daily soap last year, Sumbul graced the screens of Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan.

Her endearing personality and talent won the hearts of viewers, and she became the youngest contestant to spend over 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. Since then, her devoted fan base has been eagerly anticipating news of her next significant undertaking.