Suhana Khan Will Do THIS If Her Boyfriend Is Found Cheating

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently shared insights into her upcoming debut film "The Archies" and her personal views on relationships.

In the film, Suhana portrays the iconic character Veronica Lodge from the popular Archies Comics, in a Netflix adaptation directed by Zoya Akhtar.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Talking to Vogue India, Suhana was asked how Veronica would react if she discovered her boyfriend flirting with other girls online.

Suhana, channeling Veronica's confident persona, replied, "Veronica’s already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself."

However, Suhana clarified that her real-life approach to relationships differs from Veronica's carefree attitude.

She candidly stated, "I would dump him coz I'm the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man." This revelation showcases Suhana's belief in loyalty and commitment.

WHAT'S MORE IN THE ARCHIES

"The Archies" also marks the acting debuts of Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi. Agastya portrays the character of Archie Andrews, while Khushi takes on the role of Betty Cooper.

The casting process for the film was meticulous, with Zoya Akhtar emphasizing the essence of the characters during auditions.

Zoya, who also serves as a writer for the film alongside Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre, expressed the importance of finding actors who embody the essence of the roles.

She revealed that two cast members were discovered through Instagram and YouTube, adding an element of digital casting to the project.

ABOUT THE NETFLIX FILM

"The Archies," produced by Netflix India, Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India, is set to release on December 7.

Fans eagerly await Suhana Khan's debut performance and the fresh interpretation of the beloved comic book characters on the digital screen.