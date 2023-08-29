The Archies Release Date: Here's When Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's Show Will Premiere Online

After months and months of anticipation and hype, the makers have finally announced the release date of 'The Archies'. The web series will bring back the charm of the renowned Archies comics but in an Indian set-up, and what makes it even more special is that it marks the acting debut of several popular star kids.

'The Archies' is set to mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The show is headed straight to OTT and the makers have now finally revealed the premiere date of 'The Archies'.

The Archies release date out

On Tuesday morning, the cast of 'The Archies' took to their social media handles to share a video in which they can be seen laughing their hearts out and having fun with a poster of the show in the background.

The poster also flashed "100 days to go" and the young team looked excited to present the show to the audience.

Zoya Akhtar shared a new poster of 'The Archies' on Instagram and announced the web series will release on Netflix on December 7.

"My moovy my groovy. The Archies arrive on December 7th," she wrote.

About 'The Archies'

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Aditi Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor will take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge will be portrayed by Suhana Khan, Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The show has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar, and it will also feature Delnaaz Irani in a key role.

Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion, the makers stated.

