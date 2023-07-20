Rohit Roy's Daughter Kiara Rejected The Archies For THIS Reason |

'The Archies', which is directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, unveiled its entire cast in May 2022. This musical drama, set in the 1960s, features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

Actor Rohit Roy, who recently participated in the adventurous stunt-based reality show said that he and his wife Manasi Joshi, also an actress have no issues about their daughter Kiara entering the acting arena. However, Kiara, who is in an Ivy College has given education a priority, which resulted in her rejecting a role in 'The Archies'.

Rohit shared in an interview, "Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you."

Last month, the most-awaited teaser of 'The Archies' was released during Netflix's Tudum fan event. The over one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as "toy trains" and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station.

The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms, and enjoy their time outdoors. The teaser also showed the friends--Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks. 'The Archies' official release date has not yet been revealed.

