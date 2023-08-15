Video: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Serve Food During I-Day Celebration At Mumbai Restaurant With The Archies Co-Stars

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, along with their The Archies co-stars were spotted serving food at a restaurant in Mumbai during Independence Day celebration on Tuesday afternoon. Several pictures and videos of the star kids have gone on social media platforms.

Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda turned volunteers at the popular restaurant The Bombay Canteen.

Viral clips show them serving food to the guests on banana leaves during the cafe's special Independence Day Daawat.

While Suhana and Agastya twinned in white traditional outfits, Khushi wore a light pink dress. They also posed together for photographs.

Meanwhile, Suhana, Agastya and Khushi are all set to make their debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Indian adaption of 'The Archies' is all set to release on Netflix. However, the release date of the film has not been confirmed yet by the makers.

Earlier this month, the makers introduced all the seven characters on social media.

The film is touted to be a rollercoaster ride of friendship, love, freedom, and heartbreak. The film is set in the backdrop of the year 1964 and it promises to transport audiences to a world where music and emotions intertwine to create an unforgettable experience.

It is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.