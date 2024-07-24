 Stree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentStree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?

Stree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?

Aaj Ki Raat features Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama, showcasing her sizzling dance moves in the peppy track.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Following the frenzy from Stree 2's trailer, the makers have unveiled the first song, Aaj Ki Raat, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, today, July 24. She introduces herself as Shama and is seen showcasing her sizzling dance moves in the peppy track.

In addition to Bhatia's flawless dance moves, what caught our eye was Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik's special appearance in the song. He is seen dancing with actors Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Read Also
Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia's Sizzling Dance Moves Will Make Your Jaw Drop (WATCH)
article-image
Read Also
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan reveals Amar Kaushik was worried he and Kriti Sanon might exude 'too much...
article-image

Dressed in a colorful jacket over a black turtleneck T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans, Amar is seen grooving to the track.

Tamannaah and Maddock Films shared the song in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “#AajKiRaat hogi tabaahi ki raat! (ghost, blast and heart-shaped-eye emojis).” Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Hottie.”

Read Also
'Stree 2 Is Bigger & Crazier': Shraddha Kapoor & RajKummar Rao Promise Unforgettable Ride, Confirm...
article-image

Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The horror-comedy is a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and the recently released Munjya.

Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti, Abhishek and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their characterscharacterss.

Read Also
Stree 3 CONFIRMED! Dinesh Vijan Says 'Script Is Already Written', Announces Another Horror-Comedy...
article-image

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan will have special appearances in Stree 2.

It is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15, 2024. It is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have Cried Over...': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan REACTS TO Trolls Targeting Her...

'I Have Cried Over...': Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan REACTS TO Trolls Targeting Her...

Stree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?

Stree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?

Akshay Kumar Reveals Being 'Cheated' Professionally Amid Pooja Entertainment Non-Payment Row:...

Akshay Kumar Reveals Being 'Cheated' Professionally Amid Pooja Entertainment Non-Payment Row:...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself 'Ugly', Reveals Facing Rejection For Being Dark-Skinned

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself 'Ugly', Reveals Facing Rejection For Being Dark-Skinned

Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia's Sizzling Dance Moves Will Make Your Jaw Drop (WATCH)

Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia's Sizzling Dance Moves Will Make Your Jaw Drop (WATCH)