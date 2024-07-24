Stree 2: Did You Spot Director Amar Kaushik Dancing With Tamannaah Bhatia In Aaj Ki Raat?

Following the frenzy from Stree 2's trailer, the makers have unveiled the first song, Aaj Ki Raat, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, today, July 24. She introduces herself as Shama and is seen showcasing her sizzling dance moves in the peppy track.

In addition to Bhatia's flawless dance moves, what caught our eye was Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik's special appearance in the song. He is seen dancing with actors Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Dressed in a colorful jacket over a black turtleneck T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans, Amar is seen grooving to the track.

Tamannaah and Maddock Films shared the song in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “#AajKiRaat hogi tabaahi ki raat! (ghost, blast and heart-shaped-eye emojis).” Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Hottie.”

Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The horror-comedy is a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and the recently released Munjya.

Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti, Abhishek and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their characterscharacterss.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan will have special appearances in Stree 2.

It is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15, 2024. It is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.