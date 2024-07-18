'Stree 2 Is Bigger & Crazier': Shraddha Kapoor & RajKummar Rao Promise Unforgettable Ride, Confirm Stree 3

Six years after Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao's genre-defining film Stree was released in theatres, it is all set to get its sequel as Street 2 will hit the silver screens this Independence Day. As the team of the film dropped the trailer of Stree 2 on Thursday, they promised that it would be even better than the blockbuster first part, and while at it, they also confirmed the third film of the franchise.

RajKummar Rao, who is currently riding high on the success of his recent releases, Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi, shared that he was excited to show Stree 2 to the world. "It's my third film in a span of just few months and I feel really blessed. God has been kind and just like Srikanth and Mr & Mrs Mahi worked, I hope Stree 2 does well too. Just like the audience, we too are very excited to see the reaction of the fans who waited for so long," he stated.

Shraddha Kapoor called her character of Stree one of the closest to her heart. "The character I've played in Stree is special for me in many ways. I've never done a role like this, and Stree 2 has a lot more in store for those who waited so long. I hope you all like it," she gushed.

Shraddha also revealed that a part of every character she has played so far permanently lives within her. "As an actor, it's very difficult to pick that one favourite character from your career. You get so many great opportunities to play different kinds of characters on screen and you've lived the lives of each one of them. I feel each character I've played till now is a part of me and I can't really pick one over the other. I believe it's for the audience to choose which character of mine is their favourite," she averred.

During the event, director Amar Kaushik gushed about his association with the team of Stree and recalled how it all began. "Stree is essentially how my journey started. I had come to Mumbai to make films but never had I thought that my debut directorial would be a horror movie. I am blessed to have found this team and while making the first Stree, we just went about singing, dancing and enjoying picnics, and the film just happened. It's the same with Stree 2. We have so much fun every time we are together and I cherish the bond we have," he said.

Stree 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa on Independence Day. However, producers Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande remain unfazed by the competition. "If we are ready for our film to clash, it means we are coming with the feeling that jo jeeta wohi sikandar. There are 52 weeks in a year and we anyway don't release our movies when there's a festival or when the Khans decide to put their films up in theatres. So in the remaining 20 odd weeks, films are bound to clash. Eventually, it boils down to survival of the fittest," Jyoti averred.

Adding to it, producer Dinesh Vijan promised, "Stree 2 is bigger and crazier. It is my company's most paisa vasool film. The trailer is just 10 per cent of what the movie is. Along with that, the script of Stree 3 is also ready. If my entire horror comedy universe is the cake, then Stree is the cherry on that cake."