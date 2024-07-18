Shraddha Kapoor To Marry Boyfriend Boyfriend Rahul Mody Soon? Actress REACTS

Shraddha Kapoor at Stree 2 trailer launch | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Stree 2, has reacted to her wedding rumours. At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai on Thursday (July 18), Shraddha gave an interesting reply to a reporter who asked her about her marriage plans.

Dressed in a red saree, Shraddha looked nothing less than a new bride. When asked about her relationship and plans of getting married, the actress said, "Woh stree hai, uska jab mann kare tab shaadi karegi (She is 'Stree', she will marry whenever she fells like).

For those unversed, Shraddha is currently dating Bollywood screenwriter Rahul Mody. In June, the actress took her fans by surprise and confirmed her relationship by sharing a goofy selfie on Instagram. The two have been reportedly dating each other for quite some time now.

Rahul Mody is a well-known writer in B-Town and has also worked as an assistant director with filmmaker Luv Ranjan. He has films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to his credit.

Born on October 7, 1990, the 34-year-old writer is the son of businessman Amod Mody. Shraddha, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, celebrated her 37th birthday on March 3. Rahul is three years younger to the Stree actress.

Shraddha and Rahul reportedly first met on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and sparks flew between the two. However, it was during the film's release in 2023 that reports of the two dating first went viral.

The lovebirds further grabbed eyeballs after they were spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar together. However, even then, the actress remained tightlipped about her relationship status.

A few days ago, Shraddha took to her Instagram to share a slew of selfies and in them, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the actress wore a pendant with the initial 'R' around her neck.