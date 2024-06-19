Who Is Rahul Mody? Everything You Need To Know About Shraddha Kapoor's Boyfriend

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram-official on Wednesday (June 19). The actress left her fans and followers surprised by dropping a cute selfie with Rahul on her Instagram story. Reportedly, Shraddha and Rahul have been dating for quite some time now, however, it was only on Wednesday that the actress finally declared it to the world.

In the picture shared by Shraddha, the couple is seen together, twinning in white outfits. "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar," Shraddha captioned the picture and added a heart emoji. The photo went viral soon after Shraddha shared it.

Who is Rahul Mody?

Born on October 7, 1990, Rahul is a film writer and he has also worked as an assistant director in several Bollywood films.

Over the years, he has mostly collaborated with filmmaker Luv Ranjan for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Recently, Rahul also worked as a co-writer with Ranjan in Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. The film released in 2023 and it is believed that Shraddha and Rahul first met on the sets of this film and fell in love.

Rahul is younger than Shraddha. While the actress is 37 years old, Rahul is 34. He has over 13.6K followers on Instagram. However, his account is private and he has not shared any posts yet.

Reportedly, Rahul studied filmmaking from Whistling Woods International Institute.

A few days back, a report had claimed that Shraddha and Rahul are in a "serious relationship" and that they were even planning to take it to the "next level". Shraddha was also seen flaunting an 'R' pendant around her neck, declaring her love for Rahul several weeks back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Stree 2, with RajKummar Rao. The film is all set to hit the big screens in August 2024.