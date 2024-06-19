'Dil Rakh Le': Shraddha Kapoor Makes Relationship Insta-Official With Boyfriend Rahul Mody

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took her fans by surprise in the wee hours of Wednesday as she finally made her relationship official with boyfriend Rahul Mody. Shraddha and Rahul have been dating for quite some time now, however, it was only on Wednesday that the actress finally declared it to the world.

Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to drop a cutesy late night selfie with Rahul in which the lovebirds could be seen twinning in white. While the picture broke the internet, it was her caption that was the cherry on the cake.

"Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar," Shraddha wrote along with a heart emoji.

This is the first time that the actress has shared a photo with Rahul on her social media handle.

Shraddha and Rahul have been dating for a while now, and a few days ago, a report had claimed that the two were in a "serious relationship" and that they were even planning to take it to the "next level".

Read Also WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Rumoured BF Rahul Mody To Aditya Roy Kapur At Mumbai Airport

Not just that, but recently, Shraddha was also seen flaunting an 'R' pendant around her neck, declaring her love for Rahul.

For those unversed, Rahhul is a well-known writer in Bollywood and has worked in films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, among others.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Stree 2. The actress was recently seen announcing the release date of the film at a grand event, where she won hearts after turning up in a red saree.

Read Also 7 Must-Watch Films Of Shraddha Kapoor On OTT Platforms

Stree 2 will reunite her with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi, and the film is set to hit the silver screens on August 15.