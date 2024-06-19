What Is The Age Difference Between Shraddha Kapoor & Boyfriend Rahul Mody?

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor confirmed her relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody on Wednesday with a goofy selfie. The two have been dating for quite some time now, however, they had kept their relationship under wraps until now.

Shraddha took her fans by surprise as she posted a selfie with Rahul in the wee hours of Wednesday and wrote, "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar."

Within no time, the picture went viral on the internet, with fans of the actress expressing their joy and showering their love on her. It is to be noted that it was the first time Shraddha shared a picture with Rahul on social media.

What is the age gap between Shraddha and Rahul?

Rahul Mody is a well-known writer in B-Town and has also worked as an assistant director with filmmaker Luv Ranjan. He has films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to his credit.

Born on October 7, 1990, the 34-year-old writer is the son of businessman Amod Mody.

Shraddha, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, celebrated her 37th birthday on March 3. Rahul is three years younger to the Stree actress.

Shraddha-Rahul's relationship timeline

Shraddha and Rahul reportedly first met on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and sparks flew between the two. However, it was during the film's release in 2023 that reports of the two dating first went viral.

The lovebirds further grabbed eyeballs after they were spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar together. However, even then, the actress remained tightlipped about her relationship status.

A few days ago, Shraddha took to her Instagram to share a slew of selfies and in them, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the actress wore a pendant with the initial 'R' around her neck.

Reports also claimed that Shraddha and Rahul were in a 'serious relationship', and that they are planning to take the plunge soon.