PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor Wears R Pendant Amid Reports Of 'Serious Relationship' With Rahul Mody

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle on Sunday to share some pictures of herself lounging in her home, but it was her pendant which grabbed eyeballs. In the photos, she can be seen flaunting a chain with an 'R' pendant, and fans wondered if the rumours of her relationship with Rahul Mody were indeed true.

Shraddha shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen lounging on her couch, still in her night suit. "Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi," she captioned the photos.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the actress wearing an 'R' locket around her neck and asked her R meant rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. "R?? Ye kya raj hai btao zara?" a user commented, while another asked, "R bole toh?"

And while Shraddha replied cheekily to most of the comments, she conveniently averted the ones asking about the mysterious 'R'.

Shraddha and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and recently, a report claimed that the couple was quite serious about the relationship and was even planning to take it to the 'next level'.

In a rare appearance, Rahul was seen accompanying Shraddha at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. She was also seen introducing him to actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who reportedly once dated the 'Aashiqui 2' actress.

Read Also Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Times The Aashiqui 2 Actress Has Proved That She Is A True Foodie

While Shraddha is often seen having heart to heart conversations with her fans on social media, she has managed to maintain radio silence on her relationship status so far.