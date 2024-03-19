'Ek Extra Hai Kya?': Shraddha Kapoor Infiltrates Paparazzi's Pizza Party, Says 'Mujhe Bhook Lagi Thi' (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sharaddha Kapoor won the hearts of netizens once again with her cute gesture with the paparazzi at a recent event. On Monday, she was seen gatecrashing a pizza party by the paps outside an awards show in Mumbai and being the foodie that she is, she made sure to not leave the spot without a pizza in her hand.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Shraddha can be seen reaching out to the paps stationed outside the event as they distrubuted boxes of pizza amongst themselves. "Ek extra hai kya?" she was seen asking the paps, who instantly welcomed her to the party and offered her a box too.

"Main ek leke jau? Pakka extra hai? Promise?" Shraddha asked the paps, before taking the pizza and heading back to work.

Read Also Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Times The Aashiqui 2 Actress Has Proved That She Is A True Foodie

While exiting the event, she was seen thanking the paps for the pizza and said, "Mujhe bohot bhook lagi thi". She also promised a treat for the shutterbugs the next time they meet outside.

Shraddha's interaction with the paps melted the hearts of netizens and they lauded her for her behaviour towards the photographers. "This is the reason why majority of people love her!!! Look at the way she talks so down to earth personality," a user commented, while another wrote, "She is so cute and humble."

Read Also WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Rumoured BF Rahul Mody To Aditya Roy Kapur At Mumbai Airport

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the second installment of her horror comedy, Stree 2, in which she will reunite with her co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release this year.