Stree 3 CONFIRMED! Dinesh Vijan Says 'Script Is Already Written', Announces Another Horror-Comedy Dhaama

The makers have released the trailer of Stree 2 on Thursday, July 18. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. During the trailer launch of Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the Part 3 of the film, and their another horror-comedy film titled Dhaama.

Maddock's Supernatural Universe began with Stree in 2018. It starred Rajkummar and Shraddha in the lead roles. After its success, the makers came up with the horror-comedy Stree 2 and are now all set for Stree 3. Dinesh said, "The script of Stree 3 is already written and we'll soon start shooting the film. We also have a film called 'Dhaama' in the horror-comedy universe."

The makers have now raised the excitement among fans with Stree 3.

Stree 3 promises to bring out the eerie folklore while maintaining the comedic elements that made the first and second films a hit. However, the script is been locked, and the cast is yet to be announced.

The announcement will surely create a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly speculating about the plot and potential surprises. Talking about Stree 2, it is directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

The film is all set to release in theaters on on Independence Day, August 15. It will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, which stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.