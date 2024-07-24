Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia's Sizzling Dance Moves Will Make Your Jaw Drop (WATCH)

Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy film Stree 2 is one of the highly anticipated films, and it is all set to make a grand comeback this Independence Day. On Wednesday, the makers released the film’s first song, an electrifying dance track called Aaj Ki Raat, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

The first film had a dance number featuring Nora Fatehi, who grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her moves in Kamariya.

Check it out:

Aaj Ki Raat is said to become the next big hit on the dance floor. The video also shows a glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

In the video, Bhatia introduces herself as Shama, looking stunning in a green bralette and matching skirt with a front slit.

The track is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. Aaj Ki Raat has been choreographed by the talented Vijay Ganguly.

Music composers Sachin-Jigar shared their excitement, "After Kamariya and Milegi Milegi created magic for Stree, we had to go all out for 'Aaj Ki Raat' to deliver a track that’s as fun and energetic. With Tamannaah's killer moves coupled with brilliant choreography, we believe this song is going to be a crowd favourite."

Talking about Stree 2, it is the sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Stree 2 will revolve around sarkate ka aatank (the terror of the headless man).

It is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15, 2024. It is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.