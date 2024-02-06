 Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Upcoming Films After Stree 2: 'Ek Hai Mythological, Ek Time Travel'
Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Upcoming Films After Stree 2: 'Ek Hai Mythological, Ek Time Travel'

Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Her Upcoming Films After Stree 2: 'Ek Hai Mythological, Ek Time Travel'

The 'Stree' actor recently revealed during a fan interaction talked about her upcoming projects.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

Actor Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in which she was seen opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The 'Stree' actor recently revealed during a fan interaction that her upcoming projects will be based on time travel and mythology.

She told her fans, "Dekho abhi, Stree 2 hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu ki mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko lekin, jo filme develop bhi ho rahi hai vo ek hai mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel ke zone me hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge aur, of course, Stree 2 aa rahi hai."

(Now, Stree 2 is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now. I want to be the best at whatever I do. I won't tell you much except that one film is adapted from the mythological zone, and the other is in the time travel zone)."

Shraddha Kapoor reveals her movie line-up ( Stree 2, one mythology, time travel zone movie ) in a fan meet yesterday.
byu/divaista inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the horror comedy sequel 'Stee 2'. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

