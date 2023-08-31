Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Stree Clocks 5 Years: 'It Holds Extremely Special Place In My Heart'

Shraddha Kapoor in Stree |

As the horror comedy 'Stree' completed five years on Thursday (August 31) since it was released, actor Shraddha Kapoor revealed how the film still continues to hold a special place in her heart. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' tells the story of a haunted town, visited by a woman ghost. Rajkummar Rao plays a tailor who falls for Shraddha Kapoor in the movie.

The 2018 hit horror comedy, is now also gearing up for a sequel, and fans can't keep calm.

While talking about how Shraddha feels about the film completing 5 years, she said in a statement, "Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to its release. The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember, the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh. To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK just nailed it. Super grateful for the immense love for it and the excitement the audiences have for Stree 2."

Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi also featured in the film.

‘Oo Stree Kal Aana’, a phrase from the movie to date has been repeatedly used in memes. Meanwhile, she is currently busy shooting for 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. The second part will be out in theatres in August 2024. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

