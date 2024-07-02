Tamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84 Crore

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly got herself a lavish office space on rent in one of the upscale localities of Mumbai for whopping Rs 18 lakh per month. Not just that, but she has reportedly also mortgaged multiple apartments owned by her to a bank for a massive amount.

According to reports, Tamannaah has rented a commercial space in the Juhu Tara area of Mumbai, for which she will be paying Rs 18 lakh per month. The property is spread across 6,065 square feet and it has been leased from Nanavati Construction for a period of five years.

The rent for the space will increase to Rs 20.16 lakh per month in the fourth year, and to Rs 20.96 lakh in the fifth year.

The deal was reportedly registered on June 27 and the actress paid a security deposit of Rs 72 lakh for the same.

In another transaction, Tamannaah reportedly morgaged three of her flats located in Andheri's Veera Desai Road area to lender Indian Bank for Rs 7.84 crore.

The deal was sealed on June 14, and the actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.70 lakh.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Vedaa, which also stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The film is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

Besides, she also has a special appearance in the upcoming film, Stree 2, which features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Tamannaah will reportedly have a peppy dance number in the film.