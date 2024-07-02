 Tamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84 Crore

Tamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84 Crore

Tamannaah has rented a commercial space in the Juhu Tara area of Mumbai, for which she will be paying Rs 18 lakh per month

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly got herself a lavish office space on rent in one of the upscale localities of Mumbai for whopping Rs 18 lakh per month. Not just that, but she has reportedly also mortgaged multiple apartments owned by her to a bank for a massive amount.

According to reports, Tamannaah has rented a commercial space in the Juhu Tara area of Mumbai, for which she will be paying Rs 18 lakh per month. The property is spread across 6,065 square feet and it has been leased from Nanavati Construction for a period of five years.

The rent for the space will increase to Rs 20.16 lakh per month in the fourth year, and to Rs 20.96 lakh in the fifth year.

The deal was reportedly registered on June 27 and the actress paid a security deposit of Rs 72 lakh for the same.

Read Also
'Sounds Wrong': Tamannaah Bhatia REACTS As Pap Says 'Ungli Dikhao' After Voting In Mumbai (VIDEO)
article-image

In another transaction, Tamannaah reportedly morgaged three of her flats located in Andheri's Veera Desai Road area to lender Indian Bank for Rs 7.84 crore.

The deal was sealed on June 14, and the actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.70 lakh.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Vedaa, which also stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The film is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

Read Also
Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Time To Respond To Summons In Illegal IPL Streaming Probe By Maharashtra...
article-image

Besides, she also has a special appearance in the upcoming film, Stree 2, which features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Tamannaah will reportedly have a peppy dance number in the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avneet Kaur Carries Dior Bag Worth More Than ₹ 4 LAKH As She Flies To London

Avneet Kaur Carries Dior Bag Worth More Than ₹ 4 LAKH As She Flies To London

Tamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84...

Tamannaah Bhatia Rents Office Space For ₹18 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai, Mortgages Flats For ₹7.84...

'Akshay Kumar Asked Me To Hold His Fee For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Until Cast, Crew Are Paid': Jackky...

'Akshay Kumar Asked Me To Hold His Fee For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Until Cast, Crew Are Paid': Jackky...

Content Creator Bristi Samaddar To Join Bigg Boss OTT 3 As Wildcard Contestant

Content Creator Bristi Samaddar To Join Bigg Boss OTT 3 As Wildcard Contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Says She Accepted Armaan Malik & Kritika's Relationship Because Of THIS...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Says She Accepted Armaan Malik & Kritika's Relationship Because Of THIS...