Spill the tea with Vijayendra Kumeria: 'TV has vast viewership compared to OTT'

Television serial you regularly watch apart from your own:
I like to watch Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai... It's quite funny.
Over-the-top scene you have shot so far:
It was for my TV show Udaan. There was a scene in which I broke iron chains and pull down a pillar...it was one of the most over-the-top scenes.
The biggest misconception people have about TV actors?
...That TV actors are loud. It's a misconception that hampers our growth in other mediums. We are actors and we can perform differently in varied mediums.
The best and worst thing about Indian television:
The best thing is it reaches maximum households and entertains a large number of people. The worst part is that not many shows are daring to be experimental.
The most bizarre piece of fake news you have read about yourself on the Internet?
...That I am planning to leave a running show for a film. I am a man of principles, and won't do something like that to grab better opportunities.
One trait of a character you have played you could immediately relate to:
Intolerance for lies... A trait of this character I play, Darsh Rawal, in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.
One thing that TV has and OTT doesn’t and vice versa:
TV has vast viewership compared to OTT. And OTT has a number of good experimental stories.
One thing you would do if you woke up as the character you play in real life:
I will start a photography workshop for aspiring visually-impaired people.
Your most star-struck moment till date:
When I met Shah Rukh Khan... He's the most charming and professional person among all the stars I have met.
The most filmy thing you have done in real life:
I am quite subtle in real life. There is nothing filmy I do as Vijayendra.
One secret talent you have (not related to acting):
I paint well and tried my hands at it again during the lockdown.
If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?
Hero No 1!
