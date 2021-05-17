Spill the tea with Vijayendra Kumeria: 'TV has vast viewership compared to OTT'

Television serial you regularly watch apart from your own:

I like to watch Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai... It's quite funny.

Over-the-top scene you have shot so far:

It was for my TV show Udaan. There was a scene in which I broke iron chains and pull down a pillar...it was one of the most over-the-top scenes.

The biggest misconception people have about TV actors?

...That TV actors are loud. It's a misconception that hampers our growth in other mediums. We are actors and we can perform differently in varied mediums.

The best and worst thing about Indian television:

The best thing is it reaches maximum households and entertains a large number of people. The worst part is that not many shows are daring to be experimental.