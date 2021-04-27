Spill the Tea with Priyamvada Kant: How's your favourite star in real life?

You have been MTV Splitsvilla 12 winner how was the experience?

Being on the show and then winning it was just amazing. Being on the show was a spur-of-the-moment decision but it turned out great! I learnt so much about myself, about human psychology and about people’s behaviours.

From MTV Splitsvilla to Tenali Rama, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and now ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, you have taken up a variety of roles…which one do you enjoy the most?

An actor always craves for variety. I’m blessed and consider myself really lucky that people trust me with such diverse roles. And people showed so much love to me on my reality show where I was just 100 per cent myself!

What is your take on the daily soaps?

A lot is changing with the way daily soaps function. It’s a huge industry providing employment to innumerable people. I’ve got everything from it. Daily soaps are like dal chawaal… comfort food and always get a loyal audience.



If not an actor what would you have been and why?

Had I not been an actor I would’ve continued my career as a classical Odissi dancer. At some point, I also want to get into direction at some point.

What does spirituality mean to you? Would you call yourself a spiritual person?

I’m spiritual but not the conventional way. But I’m a trained classical dancer, which involves 17years of discipline and sadhana, which is spiritual in nature. During the pandemic I started meditating and that’s something I go back to whenever I feel restless. Spirituality to me means living peacefully and thinking positive.

What is the philosophy of your life?

My philosophy is to spread love and happiness. I believe one shouldn't be judgemental. Live and let live.



What is your mantra for happiness?

Letting go! I don't live in the past. I live in the present. One shouldn't have hard feelings or grudges.