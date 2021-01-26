Spill the Tea with Anant Vidhaat: How's your favourite star in real life?

Three things nobody knows about you?

I love travelling to new places and meeting new people.

I am a big foodie – I can and have especially travelled to places just to relish delicacies.

I can strike conversations with anyone anywhere anytime, even if I don’t know their language… and it has happened many times.

Your favourite Netflixing position?

Watching films or web series is a serious business for me. I am quite opposite of the couching and snacking types. I stay quite alert and prefer complete silence and no talking in between. So, I can be a spoilsport for those who love talking, texting and cracking jokes while watching a movie.

One useful life skill you have learnt during the lockdown?

Enjoying one’s own company and having fun alone!

The most absurd thing you have read about yourself on the Internet?

I had a complete public profile without my knowledge that had jumbled up information about my home town, my birthplace etc., but the cherry on the cake was the claim that I am also a Kathakali Performer. But I don’t consider it to be absurd, it’s just love of fans and well-wishers.

The most over-the-top scene you have shot so far?

I have shot a death scene only once (Gunday, 2014). I am not sure about it being over-the-top or not but it was quite tricky for me.

One myth about the industry that might actually be true?

Overnight stardom! It is a myth but still, it is true. It takes long years of work to reach that role which turns one into an overnight star.

One trait of a character you have played you could immediately relate to?

Mohan discovering romance within himself in the show Pati Patni Aur Woh.

One thing that films or TV have and OTT doesn’t and vice versa?

All three have their own unique viewing experiences, but now all the content, whether it is a movie, a television series or a web series is on OTT platforms. Fundamentally all three are storytelling mediums through cinematography, so in a way, they are three different branches of the same tree.

One secret talent you have (not related to acting)?

Cooking is one of my talents other than acting.

If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?

Baazigar!