Spill the Tea Nikitaa: How is your favourite star in real life?

One myth about the music industry that might actually be true:
Everybody moves in very specific circles. This is actually very true so far.
The biggest misconception people have about musicians:
That they aren’t happy/healthy people. Which is really strange to me, given a musician’s ability to fully compose an entire song from just a moment’s worth of emotions and memories.
One 90s song that you can totally relate to even today:
Are You That Somebody by Aaliyah because her confidence, unapologetic attitude and mystery is unbeatable.
One secret talent you have:
I can cook something yummy out of almost any set of ingredients!
Who are your favourite music artists?
Chloe x Halle, Victoria Monet, Tinashe and Sade!
What’s your favourite music genre?
I love RnB more than anything.
Which artist would you like to collaborate with?
Jon Bellion
Who has been your inspiration as a musician?
I used to be very inspired by other, bigger, famous musicians. Now I’m inspired by the people I love. The stories they tell, the way they live their lives. And I have been inspired by my own journey so far.
What is your take on the platforms available for musicians today?
They provide great opportunities for artists to connect with their fans. However, those opportunities are not handed out equally to artists of all stature.
One song you always misheard the lyrics of while growing up. What were the lyrics in your version?
Taylor Swift’s Blank Space. I definitely sang Starbucks Lovers instead of of ex-lovers. Also, Soulja Boy’s saying on Crank That.
Best music you have heard recently in a web series or web show?
I loved the music on The Umbrella Academy. It provided so much comic relief.
If your life had a background score, what would be the lyrics?
If I have to pick one then I’d say Tum Aur Main. It is pure love, and I feel like the running theme in my entire life.
