Spill the Tea Nikitaa: How is your favourite star in real life?

One myth about the music industry that might actually be true:

Everybody moves in very specific circles. This is actually very true so far.

The biggest misconception people have about musicians:

That they aren’t happy/healthy people. Which is really strange to me, given a musician’s ability to fully compose an entire song from just a moment’s worth of emotions and memories.

One 90s song that you can totally relate to even today:

Are You That Somebody by Aaliyah because her confidence, unapologetic attitude and mystery is unbeatable.

One secret talent you have:

I can cook something yummy out of almost any set of ingredients!