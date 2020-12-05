Spill the tea with Mona Singh: How is your favourite star in real life?

1) One television serial you regularly watch apart from your own?

I don’t have time to watch anything, even my own shows!

2) Most over-the-top scene you have shot so far?

For my show, ‘Kavach’, where there was a chroma sequence in a bizarre scene...

3) One myth about the television industry that might actually be true?

That there is easy fame, money and name, but it's very strenuous and there is always a doctor present on the sets.

4) The biggest misconception people have about TV actors?

That we are always dressed in fancy clothes, and put on heavy makeup in real life.

5) The best thing about Indian television and the worst.

Best thing is the entertainment it provides, and the worst is that it's all easy.

6) Bizarre piece of fake news you have read about yourself on the internet?

That I died in 2018.

7) One trait of a character you have played you could immediately relate to?

I could relate to Jassi, my character, who dressed in fancy clothes.

8) One thing that TV has and OTT doesn’t and vice versa?

TV has a long run with shows being on air for more than five years, and OTT has small visibility. But TV has become regressive, and OTT has good content.

9) Your most star-struck moment till date?

When Shah Rukh Khan and his children came on my sets, and said they enjoyed watching my shows.

10) The most filmy thing you have done in real life?

Travelling from Zurich to Belgium by train just like in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

11) One secret talent you have (not related to acting)?

I write well.

12) If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?

Chandni.