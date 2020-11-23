Spill the tea with Aftab Shivdasani: How is your favourite star in real life?

1) Last movie/series you shot for and your favourite moment:

Poison 2 for ZEE5. The first day was a memorable one as I was shooting with one of my closest friends, Rahul Dev, and the first shot was with the both of us.



2) Most number of retakes for a movie:

Maybe 10? But I don't remember which movie it was.

3) Funniest memory on a movie set:

When we were shooting for Masti series with Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh. Our director, Indra Kumar, always keeps us in high spirits. He calls us his teen anmol ratans.



4) Do you remember the first scene you shot for in front of the camera and the film?

When I was seven years old. It was for Mr. India, which was directed by Shekhar Kapur.



5) If you could swap your gender, one role you would have loved to do:

Sridevi’s in Chaalbaaz.



6) The most challenging scene:

It was for Masti when I shoot a comedy scene (the 'Lele doodh' scene). It was a tough time as my grandfather was in the ICU and I was facing a dichotomy of emotions. But, I ended up giving every shot in one take.

7) One thing you hate about Bollywood:

The fakeness.



8) One movie that you regret not doing:

Golmaal and Dhamaal



9) Your most star-struck moment till date:

When I met Sachin Tendulkar for the first time after I became an actor. I went up to him and asked for an autograph.



10) The most filmy thing you have done in real life:

None. I reserve the filmy-ness for the screen.



11) One secret talent you have (not related to acting):

I play snooker really well.



12) If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?

Baazigar.