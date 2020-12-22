Spill the Tea with Young Zwann: How is your favourite star in real life?

1. Your favourite Netflixing position:

Lying on the couch definitely!

2. Suggest an alias for your alter ego:

Maybe Flip-side!

3. The most redundant piece of garment you own:

That would have to be my hoodies.

4. That one habit you are trying to get rid of for the longest time:

I think it would be mindless eating.

5. One absolutely useless skill set you have

I have the habit of memorising things that I can simply google about.

6. One useful life skill you have learnt during the lockdown:

I think I have got better in the kitchen, so cooking skills for sure!

7. Your one secret indulgence:

Driving, it gives me great pleasure.

8. Your dating app bio would read:

Be Wise, Swipe Right!

9. One beauty hack you swear by:

Be comfortable in your skin.

10. One industry rumour you wish was true:

Eminem is planning a concert in India.