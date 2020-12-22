Spill the Tea with Young Zwann: How is your favourite star in real life?

1. Your favourite Netflixing position:
Lying on the couch definitely!
2. Suggest an alias for your alter ego:
Maybe Flip-side!
3. The most redundant piece of garment you own:
That would have to be my hoodies.
4. That one habit you are trying to get rid of for the longest time:
I think it would be mindless eating.
5. One absolutely useless skill set you have
I have the habit of memorising things that I can simply google about.
6. One useful life skill you have learnt during the lockdown:
I think I have got better in the kitchen, so cooking skills for sure!
7. Your one secret indulgence:
Driving, it gives me great pleasure.
8. Your dating app bio would read:
Be Wise, Swipe Right!
9. One beauty hack you swear by:
Be comfortable in your skin.
10. One industry rumour you wish was true:
Eminem is planning a concert in India.
