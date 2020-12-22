Entertainment

Spill the Tea with Young Zwann: How is your favourite star in real life?

By Showli Chakraborty

The 21-year-old rapper, Young Zwann, dropped his debut track Jung — a collaboration with singer and music composer Amaal Mallik and international rapper RamRiddlz, earlier this year. Zwann is now all set to make his international debut with the upcoming single, 'Dubai Dreams', featuring American rapper Lil Duke. Here's an excerpt of a quick chat we had with the young rap star.

1. Your favourite Netflixing position:

Lying on the couch definitely!

2. Suggest an alias for your alter ego:

Maybe Flip-side!

3. The most redundant piece of garment you own:

That would have to be my hoodies.

4. That one habit you are trying to get rid of for the longest time:

I think it would be mindless eating.

5. One absolutely useless skill set you have

I have the habit of memorising things that I can simply google about.

6. One useful life skill you have learnt during the lockdown:

I think I have got better in the kitchen, so cooking skills for sure!

7. Your one secret indulgence:

Driving, it gives me great pleasure.

8. Your dating app bio would read:

Be Wise, Swipe Right!

9. One beauty hack you swear by:

Be comfortable in your skin.

10. One industry rumour you wish was true:

Eminem is planning a concert in India.

