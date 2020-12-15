Spill the Tea with Savi Thakur: How is your favourite star in real life?

1. One television serial you regularly watch apart from your own:

Frankly speaking, no one



2. Most over-the-top scene you have shot so far:

So, there was this scene in Porus where Prince Kanishk betrays his father and snatches the throne. I love such scenes where there is some kind of confrontation. I have always been a fan of such drama. I feel it's very entertaining.



3. One myth about the television industry that might actually be true:

Showbiz actually gets merged with real life and that becomes harmful



4. The biggest misconception people have about TV actors.

Playing roles, actors miss being their genuine self. Trust me, we still are the same from inside, we know when and how to draw a line.



5. The best thing about Indian television and the worst:

The worst would be daily soap stories. Some of the sequences are so exaggerated, they don't make sense. The best thing would be stories. Certain storylines today are real and relatable.



6. The most bizarre piece of fake news you have read about yourself

on the Internet:

The most bizarre thing about me! Maybe that I am a relative of our director, Ved sir (Ved Raj, director of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega).



7. One trait of a character you have played you could immediately relate to:

There are so many similar traits. There are so many good and bad things about the characters we play. Often, we can relate to a lot of these.



8. What is the one thing you would do if you woke up as the

character you play in real life:

I will wake up and exercise because Agastya Birla is a fitness freak like me



9. Your most star-struck moment till date:

> Not yet



10. The most filmy thing you have done in real life:

Kuch na kuch karta rehta hoon main like reciting dialogues I like! I remember once I even proposed a girl in a filmy way.





11. One secret talent you have (not related to acting):

I can sing



12. If you were a ’90s Bollywood movie, what would be your title?

Raja Hindustani